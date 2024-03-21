Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,143,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 61,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $7,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $287.45. 3,031,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,254,963. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

