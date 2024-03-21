Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13,840.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,414 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PANW traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.34. 2,216,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,268. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

