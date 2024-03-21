Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Trading Down 3.5%

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.75 and last traded at $69.22. Approximately 74,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 701,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.89.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.86.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Insider Transactions at Papa John’s International

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

