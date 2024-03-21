Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys 553 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $752,554,000 after buying an additional 6,621,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,983,240,000 after buying an additional 5,924,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,053,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,000,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

