Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. now owns 280,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.42. 3,320,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,357. The company has a market cap of $367.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

