Paragon Capital Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 473.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBF. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

PBF Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE PBF traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.75. 845,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.54. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $58.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

