Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $227,000 Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $39,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 145,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Stock Up 1.2 %

F.N.B. stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,002. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.01. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.