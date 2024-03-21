Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.53.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $142.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.