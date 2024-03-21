Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $418,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.81. The stock had a trading volume of 322,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,837. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $86.88.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

