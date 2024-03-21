Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $817,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,626 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 42.8% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,108,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,371,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $169.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

