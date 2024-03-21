Paragon Capital Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,866 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,007,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

