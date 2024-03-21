Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases 3,520 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.18. 9,611,435 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.93. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

