Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 980 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

BA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.92. 5,605,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,569,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.01, a PEG ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.00. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

