Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Fiserv by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $767,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,227,000 after acquiring an additional 443,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fiserv by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,728. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $156.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,721 shares of company stock worth $28,778,157. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

