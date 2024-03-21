Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.80. 2,412,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,361. The company has a market cap of $237.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day moving average of $168.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

