Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Asana comprises 0.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asana by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.66. 1,340,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

