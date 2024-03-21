Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 189 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $451,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.45. The stock had a trading volume of 59,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,981. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.69 and a 200-day moving average of $117.21. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $129.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.