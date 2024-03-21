Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 916 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after buying an additional 760,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,791,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,258,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $95.25. 650,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

