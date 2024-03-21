Paragon Capital Management Ltd Trims Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.30% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 2,182.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth $133,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

Shares of BATS:FDEC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.07. 156,993 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

