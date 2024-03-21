Paragon Capital Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 690.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

NYSE RITM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

