Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Holdings Lifted by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.05.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,514,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,400,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

