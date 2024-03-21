Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

PK stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

