Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parke Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $26,715.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,727.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 1,628 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $26,715.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,727.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $75,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,030 shares of company stock worth $34,420 and have sold 20,128 shares worth $355,480. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 156,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

