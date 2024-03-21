Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $179.41 million and approximately $10.96 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003329 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 179,387,757 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

