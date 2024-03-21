Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

PAYO has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

Payoneer Global stock remained flat at $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $33,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,741.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at $15,569,986.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $33,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 858,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,388 shares of company stock worth $2,069,482 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 23.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 399,873 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,500,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 253,833 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,024,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 253,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

