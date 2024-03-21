PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 1.9%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.80 and last traded at $62.98. 3,150,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 19,067,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

