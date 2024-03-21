PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 41,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $175.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.70 and a beta of 1.06. PaySign has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.98.

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 19,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,328.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,375,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,730,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 73,000 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,448,970 shares in the company, valued at $15,257,116. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 19,098 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $52,328.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,375,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,730,157.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 691,570 shares of company stock worth $2,046,811 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PaySign by 6,091.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

