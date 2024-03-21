Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-0.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $997.7 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.250 EPS.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.05. Pentair has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $82.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pentair by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

