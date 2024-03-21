Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM) Insider Purchases A$989,116.92 in Stock

Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM – Get Free Report) insider Mario Rehayem purchased 610,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$989,116.92 ($650,734.82).

The company has a current ratio of 409.01, a quick ratio of 544.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,236.16.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Pepper Money’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Pepper Money Limited operates as a non-bank lender in the mortgage and asset finance markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Mortgages, Asset Finance, and Loan and Other Servicing. The Mortgages segment engages in the financing of residential home loans and small balance commercial real estate loans.

