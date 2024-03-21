PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lifted by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,125. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

