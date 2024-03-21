PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading 0.4% Higher

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $172.68 and last traded at $172.62. Approximately 704,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,989,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $237.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.50 and its 200 day moving average is $168.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

