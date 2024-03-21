Persistence Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a market cap of $76.96 million and approximately $673,197.74 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Persistence Profile

Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,886,504 tokens. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

