Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at UBS Group

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

NASDAQ WOOF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.96. 2,484,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,019. The company has a market capitalization of $600.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.17. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $25,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.