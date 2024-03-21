Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$509,250.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 16,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,600.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total transaction of C$451,500.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

PEY stock opened at C$14.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.29. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$10.38 and a 12-month high of C$15.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.11.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

