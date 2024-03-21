PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,887 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in PG&E by 470.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PCG traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,532,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,812,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.32. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays cut their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.72.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

