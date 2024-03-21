Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,396,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,542. The company has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average is $92.57.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

