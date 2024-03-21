Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.23.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.17. 1,368,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,893. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

