Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) VP Joseph Scott Pruitt Sells 5,922 Shares of Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Scott Pruitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $159.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $159.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.74.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $753,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

