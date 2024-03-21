Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 5.2%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.08. 10,879,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 47,067,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Plug Power Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Plug Power by 78.5% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,064,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 907,604 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 109.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,807 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 138.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 62,978 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth $274,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

