Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Popular were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 64.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 286,119 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Popular by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 128,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Popular by 11.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Popular by 7.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 693,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Popular by 10.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPOP has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Popular in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.89. 359,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,075. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.81. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $89.70.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.93%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

