Premium Brands Holdings Co. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.38 Per Share (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.91. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on PBH. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$111.50.

Premium Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

PBH stock opened at C$89.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$91.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.34. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$84.66 and a one year high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is presently 125.20%.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.