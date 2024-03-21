Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells $812,200.00 in Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $812,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,281 shares in the company, valued at $9,635,981.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Primoris Services Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Primoris Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 282,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 35,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

