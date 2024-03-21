Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,446 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Principal Financial Group worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $84.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.84. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

