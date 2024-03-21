Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Mkm from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a hold rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.39.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $205.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.53. Progressive has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $207.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Progressive will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.08%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

