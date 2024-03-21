PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $3.70

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.60. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 587 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

