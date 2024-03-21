ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Declares Dividend of $0.14

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1369 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $42.09 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Free Report) by 196.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.12% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

