ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.74

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.74 and last traded at $89.55, with a volume of 540383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.60.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra QQQ

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLD. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at $17,182,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

