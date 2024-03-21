PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

Insider Activity

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $34,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Schmertzler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $41,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,547.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $34,024.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $821,819. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,551,000 after buying an additional 855,354 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,546,000 after acquiring an additional 380,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 186,608 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

