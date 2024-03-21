Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $297.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $281.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.04. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $821,151,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

