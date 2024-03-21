PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.44

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.44 and last traded at $116.44, with a volume of 168530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.99.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average is $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,318,000 after purchasing an additional 197,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

